

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices remained stable in April, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in April.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.1 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.1 percent annually in April, same as seen in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.0 percent in April, after a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production dropped 7.2 percent annually in March, after a 0.9 percent rise in February.



Production in investment declined 19.9 percent annually in March and intermediate output fell 10.0 percent.



Meanwhile, energy output grew 13.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 8.3 percent in March, following a 2.9 percent fall in the previous month.



