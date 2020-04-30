

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



-Earnings: -$7.87 million in Q1 vs. $81.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.09 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.32 billion in Q1 vs. $1.59 billion in the same period last year.



