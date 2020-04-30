Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864371 ISIN: US1713401024 Ticker-Symbol: CXU 
Tradegate
30.04.20
15:23 Uhr
65,40 Euro
+2,57
+4,09 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,9064,4315:46
63,9964,3315:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC65,40+4,09 %