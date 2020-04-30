

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) said it is withdrawing its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 and its 2020 - 2022 adjusted earnings growth objective, due to the uncertain COVID-19 impacts on its diverse business model.



However, Altria maintains its 2020 estimated full-year domestic cigarette industry adjusted decline rate to be in a range of 4 to 6 percent.



The company said it is continuing to assess the COVID-19 situation and intend to reestablish guidance at the appropriate time.



