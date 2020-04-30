

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $79.1 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $367.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $332.8 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.34 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $332.8 Mln. vs. $330.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

