

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined at the fastest rate in more than 11 years in March, data from the Central Statistics Office reported on Thursday.



The retail sales volume decreased 12.7 percent month-on-month in March, following a 1.2 percent fall in February. This was the biggest fall since January 2009.



The value of retail sales fell 13.7 percent monthly in March, following a 0.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, the retail sales volume fell 11.1 percent in March, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales decreased 12.4 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



