

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's visible trade deficit widened less than initially estimated in February, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 746 million in February from EUR 121 million in the same month last year. According to the initial estimate, trade deficit was EUR 770 million.



Exports dropped 14.6 percent year-on-year in February. In the initial estimate, exports fell 15.2 percent.



Imports fell 2.7 percent annually in February. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 2.5 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 13.6 percent in February. In the initial estimate, exports fell 14.6 percent.



Imports from EU countries fell 1.5 percent in February. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 1.9 percent.



Shipments to countries outside the EU dropped 15.7 percent and imports from them declined 3.7 percent.



For the January-February period, trade deficit widened to EUR 1.0 billion from EUR 393 million a year ago. According to the initial estimate, trade deficit was EUR 1.1 billion.



