Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Xetra
30.04.20
16:25 Uhr
4,200 Euro
+0,025
+0,60 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1774,18016:49
4,1764,18116:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1&1 DRILLISCH AG21,150+0,71 %
TELEFONICA SA4,200+0,60 %