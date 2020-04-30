

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG said Thursday that its subsidiary, Drillisch Online GmbH, is filing a request for arbitration against Telefonica today, in order to reach a replacement of the expert opinion in Price Review 1, the first price adjustment procedure initiated by Drillisch.



1&1 Drillisch AG has had the arbitration report reviewed in detail by a renowned auditing company.



The expert opinion contains serious methodological flaws and discrepancies as regards the content and must be replaced by a proper assessment of the need for a price adjustment.



In addition to the arbitration proceeding regarding Price Review 1, the Price Reviews 2 and 5 are ongoing, covering the entire period from September 2017.



As a result of the new Price Review 5, Drillisch was able to withdraw the Price Reviews 3 and 4.



