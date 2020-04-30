

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS):



-Earnings: $19.56 million in Q3 vs. $19.63 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.06 in Q3 vs. $1.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.14 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.18 per share -Revenue: $292.88 million in Q3 vs. $304.28 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.65 Full year revenue guidance: $1,165 - $1,185 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

