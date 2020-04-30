

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.54 billion, or $5.01 per share. This compares with $3.56 billion, or $7.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to $75.45 billion from $59.70 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.54 Bln. vs. $3.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.01 vs. $7.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.25 -Revenue (Q1): $75.45 Bln vs. $59.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $75.0 - $81.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

