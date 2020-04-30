Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887629 ISIN: US2810201077 Ticker-Symbol: EIX 
Tradegate
30.04.20
11:49 Uhr
56,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5054,0022:31
53,5054,0022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL56,000,00 %