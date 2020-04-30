

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $806.87 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $31.30 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.2% to $2.25 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): -$0.45 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $2.25 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



