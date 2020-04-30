Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880883 ISIN: US5529531015 Ticker-Symbol: MGG 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:19 Uhr
15,300 Euro
-0,800
-4,97 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,60022:31
15,20015,30022:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL15,300-4,97 %