

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):



-Earnings: -$5.40 million in Q1 vs. $0.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.64 million or -$0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $13.77 billion in Q1 vs. $16.65 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken