Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q3ZH ISIN: US72581M3051 Ticker-Symbol: PXLX 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
15:43 Uhr
4,420 Euro
+0,140
+3,27 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIXELWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIXELWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,20022:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIXELWORKS
PIXELWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIXELWORKS INC4,420+3,27 %