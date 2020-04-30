

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



-Earnings: -$2.7 million in Q1 vs. -$34.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $421.2 million in Q1 vs. $490.0 million in the same period last year.



