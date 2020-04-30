

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $55.25 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $63.00 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $721.55 million from $744.46 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $721.55 Mln vs. $744.46 Mln last year.



