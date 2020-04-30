Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909273 ISIN: US6710441055 Ticker-Symbol: OS2 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
16:31 Uhr
68,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,44 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,0066,5022:31
66,0066,5022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSI SYSTEMS
OSI SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSI SYSTEMS INC68,50-1,44 %