

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Los Angeles has become the first major city in the US to offer free coronavirus testing for all residents.



During a press conference, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all residents can now get free coronavirus testing. The free testing is now only available to city residents, however, a similar plan is being planned for residents of Los Angeles County as well.



Garcetti tweeted the news, 'Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at Coronavirus.LACity.org/Testing.'



Those with symptoms will be given first priority, but even asymptomatic residents can get tested for free.



'If you feel you need a test, get one. If you want to be safe, get one,' Garcetti said.



On Wednesday, the LA County reported 1,541 new cases, bringing the total number of people tested positive for coronavirus to 22,485.



There are 34 testing sites across the city and county of Los Angeles, with a capacity to test 18,000 people per day. More than 140,000 people have been tested throughout those testing sites, Garcetti said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

