

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) reported that its first-quarter net income significantly increased to $144.98 million or $0.58 per share from $1.42 million or $0.01 per share last year.



Non-GAAP net income for the latest-quarter was $10 million or $0.04 per share.



Total revenues and other income was $693.92 million down from $748.14 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share and revenues of $563.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



