Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEES ISIN: US2566771059 Ticker-Symbol: 7DG 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:56 Uhr
160,06 Euro
-0,72
-0,45 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,98160,9030.04.
159,66160,4830.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR GENERAL
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION160,06-0,45 %