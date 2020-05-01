

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2020 was 391.5 billion yen, a decline of 22.7 billion yen from the previous year, citing impact caused by a drop in commodity prices such as crude oil price, and impact to a part of trading businesses due to the spread of COVID-19.



On a per share, earnings declined to 225.98 yen from 238.15 yen in the prior year.



Revenue for the year was 6.89 trillion yen, a decrease of 72.5 billion yen from the previous year.



The company aims to quickly return to a growth trajectory by implementing the strategies of the Medium term Management Plan 2023, despite a fall in profit is unavoidable in the present turbulent business environment.



