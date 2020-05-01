

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Several European markets will remain closed today in observance of Labor Day but London will be open.



Stocks may drift lower at open after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. warned of uncertainty ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, but warned it is not immune from what is going on broadly in the world in terms of GDP growth.



Meanwhile, the first randomized trial of its kind published in The Lancet journal said that more evidence from ongoing clinical trials is needed to better understand whether remdesivir can provide meaningful clinical benefit.



Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trade while the U.S. dollar dipped ahead of manufacturing and construction spending data due tonight. On the earnings front, Exxon Mobil and Chevron will unveil their financial results.



U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as a slew of economic data disappointed, corporate earnings proved to be a mixed bag and President Donald Trump said he could use tariffs to respond to China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent.



European markets tumbled on Thursday as dismal euro zone economic data fueled fears of a deep recession.



After keeping interest rates unchanged, the European Central Bank eased conditions for banks and said it was ready to increase its coronavirus stimulus program if needed.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell over 2 percent, but still posted its biggest monthly gain since October 2015.



The German DAX slumped 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slumped 3.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

