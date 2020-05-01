

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS, RBS.L) reported operating profit before tax of 519 million pounds for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 compared to 1.0 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 2.4 pence compared to 5.8 pence. Profit before impairment losses improved year-on-year to 1.3 billion pounds from 1.1 billion pounds.



First quarter net interest income declined to 1.9 billion pounds from 2.0 billion pounds, last year. Total income, excluding notable items and own credit adjustments, decreased by 1.6% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

