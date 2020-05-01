

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L) said that iberia líneas aéreas de españa s.a. operadora, sociedad unipersonal and Vueling Airlines, S.A. have signed syndicated financing agreements for 750 million euros and 260 million euros respectively.



The financing arrangement is within the legal framework set up by the Spanish government to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.



The financing arrangements have a five-year term, amortising from 30 April 2023, but are repayable at any time on notice from Iberia or Vueling respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken