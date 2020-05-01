

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $1.59 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $65 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken