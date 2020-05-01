

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):



-Earnings: -$6 million in Q3 vs. $555 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. $1.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310 million or $0.85 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.73 per share -Revenue: $3.35 billion in Q3 vs. $3.74 billion in the same period last year.



