

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) said, due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, the company has decided to withdraw its previously communicated guidance for 2020.



'COVID-19 disrupted our operations worldwide as we experienced decreased customer demand, temporary plant closures, and stricter health protocols to keep our employees safe,' said ITT CEO and President, Luca Savi.



First quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.80, a 12 percent, decrease from prior year. Revenue declined 5 percent year-on-year to $663 million. Organic revenue was down 5%, for the quarter.



