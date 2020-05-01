

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $94.6 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182.3 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.7% to $358.3 million from $280.5 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $182.3 Mln. vs. $124.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $358.3 Mln vs. $280.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

