Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851962 ISIN: US69331C1080 Ticker-Symbol: PCG 
Tradegate
29.04.20
20:09 Uhr
9,763 Euro
-0,309
-3,07 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6609,77630.04.
9,6639,75830.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PG&E CORPORATION9,763-3,07 %