

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Modular Robotics Inc. recalled about 2,400 units of rechargeable battery packs over burn hazard concerns, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the rechargeable battery packs can short circuit, causing them to overheat, leading to a burn hazard to consumers.



The recall involves 9.6V 2000Ah NiMH battery pack with Max Charge Current 2A wrapped in black plastic. It is sold individually, and also within Classroom Kits and GoPiGo and BrickPi robotic bundles. 'Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Pack' is printed on a white label on the battery pack.



The company received four reports of the rechargeable battery packs smoking and overheating. However, no injuries have been reported involving the product.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the rechargeable battery packs and contact Modular Robotics for a free replacement battery pack. It has urged them to safely dispose of the defective product by following local laws for disposal of the batteries.



The rechargeable battery packs were manufactured in China and imported in to the U.S. by Boulder, Colorado-based Modular Robotics and Restin, West Virginia-based Dexter Industries.



They were sold online at Dexterindustries.com from March 2018 through January 2020 for about $38.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken