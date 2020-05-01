

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The ISM manufacturing index for April and construction spending for March are scheduled for release at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 106.80 against the yen, 0.9616 against the franc, 1.2523 against the pound and 1.0976 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



