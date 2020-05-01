

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 1.07 million people in the United States and has taken lives of more than 62,000.



The total number of deaths have exceeded the number of deaths President Donald Trump had forecast for the entire outbreak. Earlier in April, the President had predicted that nearly 60,000 Americans would die during the entirety of the first wave of the outbreak.



Meanwhile, Trump suspects China has released coronavirus in horrible lab 'mistake'. Trump even suggested the release could have been intentional.



The outbreak could take nearly 73,000 US lives by August 4, compared with an earlier forecast of over 67,600, according to the University of Washington's predictive model.



The pandemic has now killed more than 234,000 people worldwide with more than 3.3 million people been diagnosed with COVID-19.



The state of New York has turned out to be the epicenter of the deadly pandemic. The state alone has reported nearly 24,000 deaths.



New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday said all New York's schools, including public, private and colleges, would stay closed through the rest of the academic year.



'We must protect our children, students and educators,' Cuomo said.



