

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez Global LLC has voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product in the United States.



This is because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety.



However, the outer carton does provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product 'May contain peanuts.' In addition, the inner package contains 16, 1.35oz. individually-wrapped six-cracker sandwiches that are properly labeled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient.



The company warned that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.



No other RITZ products, Mondelez Global LLC products nor any other geographies outside the U.S. are included in or affected by this recall, the company said.



There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to date related to this product and it is issuing this recall as a precaution, the company said.



The company advised that consumers who have this product should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

