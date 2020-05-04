Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854798 ISIN: GB0008754136 Ticker-Symbol: TLY 
Tradegate
30.04.20
12:23 Uhr
8,186 Euro
-0,026
-0,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TATE & LYLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATE & LYLE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6808,08008:55
7,8808,11808:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TATE & LYLE
TATE & LYLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TATE & LYLE PLC8,186-0,32 %