

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) said the Group performed well for the year ended 31 March 2020, with each trading division exceeding the prior year's performance. The Group expects to announce results slightly ahead of its guidance.



Tate & Lyle Plc stated that, while trading in March showed limited impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, the lockdowns in place in many countries across the world throughout April have led to some significant changes in demand patterns for the Group's products.



The Group will issue its results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on 21 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TATE & LYLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de