

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online trading company IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) announced Monday the appointment of Charlie Rozes as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1.



Rozes succeeds Paul Mainwaring, who announced in January of his intention to retire. He will join IG on June 1 as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, following which there will be a month's handover from Mainwaring before he leaves the company.



Rozes was the Group Finance Director at Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc from September 2015 until April 2019 when it was acquired by Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Since then, he was working on the ongoing integration programme to successfully merge these two companies.



He began his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. In 2007, he joined Barclays plc, and became the Global Head of Investor Relations in September 2011 until August 2015.



June Felix, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Charlie's UK PLC and executive director experience will further support IG as it continues to grow its sustainable and diversified global business and in achieving its strategic growth ambitions.'



