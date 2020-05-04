Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWUA ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02 Ticker-Symbol: IJCA 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
08:20 Uhr
5,505 Euro
-0,460
-7,71 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1257,23530.09.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCHCAPE PLC5,505-7,71 %