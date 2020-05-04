

MUMBAI (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited. announced that American private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest 5,655.75 crore Indian rupees or around $746.7 million in its Jio Platforms Ltd.



The investment values Reliance Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.90 lakh crore rupees and an enterprise value of 5.15 lakh crore rupees. The company noted that the latest investment represents a 12.5 percent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22.



The social media giant had agreed to make an investment of 43,574 crore Indian rupees or about $5.68 billion into Jio, valuing it at $65.95 billion pre-money enterprise value.



The transaction with Silver Lake is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.



In the deal, Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.



Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner, said, 'Jio Platforms is one of the world's most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualizing a courageous vision. They have brought extraordinary engineering capabilities to bear on bringing the power of low-cost digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population. The market potential they are addressing is enormous....'



With approximately $40 billion in combined assets under management, Silver Lake has investments in Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet's Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology companies.



