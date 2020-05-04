

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose marginally in May but the current situation fell to a record low due to coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed Monday.



The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -41.8 in May from -42.9 in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was below economists' forecast of -33.5.



The current situation index declined to a record low 73.0 from -66.0 in April. Meanwhile, the expectations index rose to -3.0 from -15.8 a month ago.



'We are at the beginning of a stabilisation phase, which is already clearly visible in Germany and especially Austria,' Sentix said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken