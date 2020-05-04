

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Monday after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. warned of uncertainty ahead due to the coronavirus and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was 'a significant amount of evidence' that the new coronavirus originated in China, raising fresh concerns about trade war.



The benchmark DAX dropped 331 points, or over 3 percent, to 10,530 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Thyssenkrupp shares plunged 15 percent. According to the Financial Times, private equity firms Cinven and Advent are seeking other investors for the 17.2 billion euro deal for its elevators business.



Financial services company Allianz declined 2.4 percent after withdrawing its 2020 profit outlook.



Freenet, a telecommunications and web content provider, plummeted 12 percent. The company said it is not yet possible to predict the extent to which the global supply shock induced by so-called lockdowns will translate into a systemic economic crisis.



Kloeckner lost 10 percent after widening its first-quarter loss.



In economic news, the euro area manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April as government restrictions to limit the spread of the global coronavirus weighed on activity, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 33.4 from 44.5 in March. The score was also below the flash estimate of 33.6. The score was the lowest ever recorded by the series, surpassing readings seen during the depths of the global financial crisis.



Germany's IHS Markit/BME manufacturing PMI fell to 34.5 from 45.4 in March. Though the lowest since March 2009, this compared with a reading of 19.7 for the survey's output index. The flash reading was 34.4.



Meanwhile, Eurozone investor confidence rose marginally in May but the current situation fell to a record low due to coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the behavioral research firm Sentix revealed.



The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -41.8 in May from -42.9 in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was below economists' forecast of -33.5.



The current situation index declined to a record low 73.0 from -66.0 in April, while the expectations index rose to -3.0 from -15.8 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken