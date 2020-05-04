

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long Beach, California-based Epson America Inc. is recalling power adapters sold with Epson scanners citing burn and fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 314,000 units of power adapters sold with Epson V-series scanners in the United States, and about 25,000 units sold in Canada.



The affected adapters were manufactured in China, while the scanners were manufactured in Indonesia. The recalled adapters are black with a power cord that connects to the scanner and to an electrical outlet. 'EPSON' and internal part code 'EADP-16CB B' are printed on the label of the adaptor.



The products were sold through Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmart, and various department stores from January 2010 through December 2015. The pricing for the scanner and adapter was between $55 and $80.



According to the agency, the power adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards.



Epson has received reports of 15 incidents worldwide of the adaptor melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. However, no injuries have been reported.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Epson to receive a free replacement adapter.



However, the agency noted that some remedies may not be available at this time due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19.



In similar incidents, Modular Robotics Inc. in early May recalled about 2,400 units of rechargeable battery packs over burn hazard concerns.



Yamaha Guitar Group in mid-March called back about 82,000 units of digital wireless equipment for electric guitars due to fire and injury risks.



