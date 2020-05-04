

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has received approval from Mexico on April 30, 2020 for the company's planned merger with Anixter International. The approval satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger, which remains subject to regulatory clearance from Canada. Approval or clearance has previously been received under the antitrust laws of the United States, Russia and Turkey.



WESCO International, Inc. and Anixter International expect to complete the merger in the second or third calendar quarter of 2020.



