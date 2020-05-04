

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wabtec Corporation (WAB):



-Earnings: $111.6 million in Q1 vs. -$4.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.58 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $185.9 million or $0.97 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.93 billion in Q1 vs. $1.59 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken