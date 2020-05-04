

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 67000, a figure still short of the 100,000 mark that US President Donald Trump has warned of the other day.



'We're going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,' Trump said at a two-hour Fox News virtual 'town hall' Sunday. This figure is a significant increase from his previous estimate of 60,000.



Trump claimed that without his administration's actions, millions of Americans' lives would have lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A total of 1,158,041 cases and 67,682 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the U.S., according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



This makes up nearly one third of the global cases (3,519,901), and more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide (247,630).



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 316,415 are in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country. The number of casualties reached 24,708 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Wednesday.



The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 13. In three of them, the number of deaths exceeded 4000.



New Jersey (7871 deaths and 126744 infections), Michigan (4053 deaths, 43801 infections), Massachusetts (4004 deaths and 68087 infections), Louisiana (2012 deaths, 29340 infections), Illinois (2618 death, 61499 infections), Pennsylvania (2720 deaths, 51225 infections), California (2216 deaths, 54903 infections) Connecticut (2436 deaths, 29287 infections), Florida (1379 deaths, 36078 infections), Georgia (1184 deaths, 28666 infections) and Washington (834 deaths, 15185 infections) are some of the worst-affected states.



