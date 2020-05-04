

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Death toll in U.S. due to coronavirus pandemic is nearly 69,000, with more than 1,189,000 infections. New infections in Russia climbed by more than 10,000. Investors are closely observing the spread of the disease and its impact on the economy.



The Labor Department's monthly jobs report, the U.S. trade deficit, Service Sector activity, and private sector employment are expected this week.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 247.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 23.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 66.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday firmly in the red. The Dow tumbled 622.03 points or 2.6 percent to 23,723.69, the Nasdaq plunged 284.60 points or 3.2 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 slumped 81.72 points or 2.8 percent to 2,830.71.



On the economic front, Factory Orders for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 9.5 percent, while it was unchanged in the prior month. TD Ameritrad's Investor Movement Index or IMX for April will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.16.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Japanese and Chinese markets were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 4.18 percent to 23,613.80 as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 67,000 on Sunday.



Australian markets ended sharply higher for the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 73.90 points, or 1.41 percent, to 5,319.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 64.50 points, or 1.21 percent, at 5,389.50.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 173.24 points or 3.79 percent. The German DAX is losing 370.35 points or 3.41percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 14.24 points or 0.24 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is losing 172.98 points or 1.80 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 3.51 percent.



