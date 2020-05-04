

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ximi Vogue LLC recalled about 160 units of children's neck pillows over risk of poisoning, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the paint on the zippers and zipper pulls of the neck pillows contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. The toxic level of lead can be ingested by young children and can lead to adverse health effects or poisoning.



The recall involves four models of Ximi Vogue children's neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric, with zippers on the back and gold or silver crown. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow.



The company have not received any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled neck pillows until now.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the children's neck pillows and take it away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.



The children's neck pillows were made in China and imported in to the U.S. by Doral, Florida-based Ximi Vogue LLC.They were sold at Ximi Vogue stores in Miami from November 2019 through February 2020 for about $11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

