

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line said Monday that it plans to resume a few North American services this summer, starting on August 1.



The company said operations will resume with eight ships, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista from Galveston; Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Canrnival Sensation from Miami; and Carnival Breeze and Carnival Edison from Port Canaveral.



The company said it will cancel all other service from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises through August 31.



All North American cruises originally scheduled to depart between June 27 and July 31 will be cancelled, the company said in a statement.



All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6.



All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be cancelled.



