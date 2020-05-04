

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended sharply lower on Monday as an escalation in U.S.-China tensions over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak hurt sentiment and triggered heavy selling across the board.



Trade war fears returned to the fore after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was 'a significant amount of evidence' that the new coronavirus originated in China.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened earlier last week that he would impose fresh tariffs on China over the coronavirus outbreak, said again on Sunday that he believed that a 'mistake' in China was the cause of the virus pandemic. However, he did not provide any evidence for the claim.



China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was 'bluffing' and called on the United States to present its evidence.



Warnings from Apple Inc. and Amazo.Com Inc. about uncertain conditions due to the virus pandemic, and new that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has completely exited its stakes in the four major U.S. airlines added to the woes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 2.65%. Germany's DAX declined 3.64% and France's CAC 40 plunged 4.24%, Switzerland's SMI went down by 2.48%, while the U.K.'s FTSE, which had suffered a sharp setback on Friday, ended with a marginal loss of 0.16% today.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden declined 3 to 5%.



Portugal and Turkey lost more than 2%, while Czech Republic, Denmark and Russia ended with moderate losses.



Airlines and suppliers of aerospace parts were sharply lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold all stakes in four major U.S. airlines, noting that the airline industry has changed due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.



Thyssenkrupp, which tumbled nearly 14%, was the biggest loser in Germany's DAX index. According to the Financial Times, private equity firms Cinven and Advent are seeking other investors for the 17.2 billion euro deal for Thysenkrupp's elevators business.



Infineon Technologies and Adidas both closed lower by a little over 7%. Daimler, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, BMW, Continental, Siemens, Fresenius, Merck, Bayer, Allianz, HeidelbergCement and Beiersdorf lost 3 to 6%.



In France, Technip, Societe Generale, Safran, Bouygues, Sodexo, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Airbus Group, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, Capgemini and Publicis Groupe lost 4 to 9%.



In the U.K. market, EasyJet declined 7.6%. Rolls-Royce Holdings and Informa lost nearly 7% and 6.5%, respectively. IAG, ITV, Standard Chartered, M&G and Royal Bank lost 3 to 4.5%.



On the other hand, Hikma Pharmaceutical gained about 6% and Ocado Group moved up 4.5%. TUI, GlaxoSmithKline, Royal Dutch Shell, 3i Group, AstraZeneca and Admiral Group gained 2 to 3.5%.



On the data front, the euro area manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April as government restrictions to limit the spread of the global coronavirus weighed on activity, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 33.4 from 44.5 in March. The score was also below the flash estimate of 33.6. The score was the lowest ever recorded by the series, surpassing readings seen during the depths of the global financial crisis.



Meanwhile, Eurozone investor confidence rose marginally in May but the current situation fell to a record low due to coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the behavioral research firm Sentix revealed.



The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -41.8 in May from -42.9 in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was below economists' forecast of -33.5.



The current situation index declined to a record low 73.0 from -66.0 in April, while the expectations index rose to -3.0 from -15.8 a month ago.



The Bank of England will assess the economic damage wreaked by Covid-19 on Thursday, although expectations are low for further stimulus.



