Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855783 ISIN: US4891701009 Ticker-Symbol: KM3 
Stuttgart
04.05.20
19:23 Uhr
20,200 Euro
-3,200
-13,68 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40020,80022:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNAMETAL INC20,200-13,68 %