

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $181.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $214.0 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $229.5 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $766.1 million from $810.4 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $229.5 Mln. vs. $256.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $766.1 Mln vs. $810.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $670 - $710 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken