Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877381 ISIN: US1727551004 Ticker-Symbol: CRU 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
15:43 Uhr
64,00 Euro
-7,00
-9,86 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,0066,5022:31
66,0066,5021:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIRRUS LOGIC INC64,00-9,86 %