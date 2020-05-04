Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855451 ISIN: US9694571004 Ticker-Symbol: WMB 
Tradegate
04.05.20
11:31 Uhr
16,700 Euro
-1,000
-5,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50017,60022:31
17,50017,60022:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC16,700-5,65 %