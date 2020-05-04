

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Williams Cos. (WMB):



-Earnings: -$518 million in Q1 vs. $194 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q1 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $1.91 billion in Q1 vs. $2.05 billion in the same period last year.



